No scope for third mine at NLCIL, says agriculture minister

CUDDALORE: State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Sunday said there is no scope for a third mine at Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) and that the matter was closed two years ago.

Speaking to reporters in Cuddalore, he said, “Anbumani Ramadoss is acting with double standards. On the one hand, he demands recognition for the Pattali Labour Union in NLCIL, while on the other hand, he speaks about closing down NLCIL outside. There is no room for discussion about a third mine at NLCIL. A full stop was put to that two years ago.”

Recalling the past, he said, “During the reservation agitation led by PMK, 21 people lost their lives in police firing and cases were filed against 15,000 persons. After coming to power, it was Kalaignar Karunanidhi who withdrew the cases against those 15,000 people and provided monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to the families of the 21 deceased, recognising them as language martyrs."

"Strict action is being taken in the SIPCOT factory issue in Cuddalore. It is easy for Anbumani to speak about social justice, but implementing it is difficult,” he added.

Commenting on actor Vijay’s political meetings, Panneerselvam said, “The crowds gathering for Vijay are like a cinema setup. Even during film shootings, such crowds will gather."

He also announced a pledge-taking programme to be conducted by DMK’s Cuddalore East district at 1,284 polling booths under the theme ‘We will make Tamil Nadu hold its head high’ on September 15, Anna’s birth anniversary. Party members are expected to participate and take the pledge.