Seminar on Arikamedu's history and archaeology held in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: A one-day seminar titled 'Arikamedu Revisited: A Postcolonial Indian Ocean History and Archaeology' was organised on Sunday by the Department of Tourism and the Department of Art and Culture, Government of Puducherry, in association with the Institute of Social Studies and Cultural and the Indian Ocean Research Centre, at a private hotel in Puducherry.
Inaugurating the seminar, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said, “It is doubtful whether many people in Puducherry even know about Arikamedu. Though Puducherry is a small state, it is historically important. If the archaeological heritage here is researched and brought to light, it will add value. We learn that trade existed in ancient times from Puducherry, which reveals the civilisation of this region.”
"In those days, we exported cloth and textiles from Puducherry to foreign countries. Researchers have studied Arikamedu, which was unknown before its discovery. I myself have not visited the site yet. It has not yet developed to its full potential. The government is taking steps so that tourists can visit and know about it,” he said.
“Arikamedu is an example of how our ancestors lived. It is a reflection of ancient culture...we are bringing out information about old Puducherry. Scholars are writing history,” he said.
Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayan said that the Puducherry government has acquired 13 acres of land at Arikamedu and has started constructing a compound wall to protect the site.
“Several programmes related to Arikamedu will be undertaken for tourism development. Various excavations like Thondaimananatham, Pannadichozhanallur, and Auroville highlight the importance of Puducherry. Arikamedu had trade and maritime links with the Romans, which adds to its importance. This area functioned as a global seaport in the past. The artistic skills of people who lived in Puducherry centuries ago are also reflected here,” the minister added.
Dr V Selvakumar, head of the department of maritime history and marine archaeology at Tamil University, Thanjavur, and researchers participated in the seminar.