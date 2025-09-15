Seven including BJP member booked for threatening HR&CE officials

DINDIGUL: Two trustees of the Dhandapani Swami Mutt and a BJP office-bearer, among seven, were booked on Saturday for allegedly threatening HR&CE officials in Palani city.

They also allegedly attempted to prevent the renovation works from being carried out at an open area belonging to the religious institution. Sources said the mutt — operating in the Palani foothills for over 200 years — had an open area and a resting hall for devotees visiting the Lord Dhandayupani Temple atop the hill. In 1999, the HR&CE department took possession of the property after one of the trustees attempted to sell it, and appointed one Thakkar to manage it.

The trustees filed a petition with the Madras HC, and over a period of time, all suits were dismissed. On September 13, the HR&CE officials decided to utilise the 1.4-acre open area for parking e-vehicles, which are used to ferry devotees.

However, the trustees — Shanmuga Sundaram, Murugadas Adigalar — along with BJP Palani division president T Ananda Kumar, and a few others, arrived at the spot, allegedly threatened officials and tried to prevent the work from being carried out. Based on Joint Commissioner Marimuthu’s complaint, the Palani Adivaram police filed a case against the trustees, the BJP member, and four others.