Three waylay car, rob jewellery outlet staff of 10kg gold near Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In a daring heist, three unidentified miscreants allegedly robbed two employees of a Chennai-based jewellery store of 10 kg gold, worth around Rs 10 crore, on Saturday night by breaking a window of the car they were travelling in and sprinkling chilli powder on them near Irungalur in Tiruchy district.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 10 pm when SR Gunavanth (24) of Ernavur and D Mahesh Rawal (20) of Sowcarpet, employees of a private jewellery shop at Sowcarpet, were returning to Chennai after delivering gold to various jewellery outlets in Dindigul. The car, provided by the jewellery store, was driven by T Pradeep Jat (24) of Sowcarpet.

As they passed a private medical college near Irungalur on the Tiruchy-Chennai NH, Pradeep stopped the car briefly to relieve himself, sources said.