TN stretch of Bengaluru expressway hits roadblock

CHENNAI: The construction of 106-km Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway in Tamil Nadu, between Gudipala and Sriperumbudur, which was supposed to be completed last year has been further delayed due to the relocation of high-voltage power towers and transmission lines in the Arakkonam-Kancheepuram (25.5 km) section.

These DC towers of 400 kV transmission lines linked to multiple substations in Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts, and managed by the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (TANTRANSCO), obstruct nearly 4.5 km of the planned expressway at multiple places on this stretch, officials said.

“Unlike regular land acquisition, relocating power towers involves securing new land parcels, realigning transmission routes, and addressing several technical challenges. Of the 102 towers, about 80 have already been shifted, and arrangements are in place to relocate the remaining 22,” an official said.

The official explained that when the district administration identifies alternative sites for relocating the electric towers, a few landowners challenge the acquisition in court. “These legal disputes further delay the process,” the official added.

The 262-km, four-lane, access-controlled expressway stretches from Hoskote in Karnataka to Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The construction began in 2019 and was originally slated for completion by the end of 2024. However, the deadline was extended multiple times and is now set for June next year. Once operational, it is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities (Chennai and Bengaluru) to just three hours from the existing six to seven hours.