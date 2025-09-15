TNPGCL invites tenders for coal block exploration

CHENNAI: TNPGCL has invited tenders to select an exploration agency for conducting detailed studies in the Sakhigopal B-Kakurhi coal block, located in the Angul district of Odisha.
According to officials, the agency will handle tasks like surveying the mine area, preparing reports, securing environmental clearances and assisting in the selection of a mine developer and operator. A TNPGCL official said, “This brings the corporation closer to ensuring its own coal supply for upcoming plants. It will help us strengthen energy security.”
The corporation acquired the coal block through an auction conducted by the Ministry of Coal. A development and production agreement was signed on July 15, 2024, and the allocation order was issued on September 5, 2024. Spread over 6.53 sq km, the block holds 421.44 million metric tonnes of G11 grade coal.
The official said identifying local habitation and families affected by the project will be part of the agency’s responsibility. The agency will also study available geological and mining data, conduct exploratory drilling, and take up geophysical, geotechnical and hydrogeological investigations. It must also secure clearances from the environment ministry and departments concerned.
TNPGCL requires about 223.40 lakh tonnes of coal every year to run its thermal stations. This is the second coal block allocated to TNPGCL. Earlier, in 2016, the ministry had allotted the Chandrabila block in Odisha, which has reserves of 896 million tonnes. But it failed to take off.
Explaining the reason, the official said, “The Ministry of Environment’s regional office did not issue the prospecting licence due to the block’s proximity to the boundary of a tiger corridor. Also, adequate land for dumping overburden was not given by the ministry.”