TNPGCL invites tenders for coal block exploration

CHENNAI: TNPGCL has invited tenders to select an exploration agency for conducting detailed studies in the Sakhigopal B-Kakurhi coal block, located in the Angul district of Odisha.

According to officials, the agency will handle tasks like surveying the mine area, preparing reports, securing environmental clearances and assisting in the selection of a mine developer and operator. A TNPGCL official said, “This brings the corporation closer to ensuring its own coal supply for upcoming plants. It will help us strengthen energy security.”

The corporation acquired the coal block through an auction conducted by the Ministry of Coal. A development and production agreement was signed on July 15, 2024, and the allocation order was issued on September 5, 2024. Spread over 6.53 sq km, the block holds 421.44 million metric tonnes of G11 grade coal.