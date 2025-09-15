To ease traffic, Kodaikanal locals urge govt to restore route used by British

MADURAI: Citing the frequent traffic congestion on the existing Perumal Malai road, the people of Kodaikanal, especially traders, have appealed to the state government to explore the possibility of developing a route used by the British to reach the hill town. They say traffic is held up for at least thirty minutes on the Perumal Malai road during normal periods, and extends up to more than one hour during peak tourist season.

Former president of Kodaikanal Small Traders Association, A Ravikumar, stated, "The Perumal Malai route is well-maintained, but the number of vehicles has increased significantly due to which traffic congestion happens frequently. Perumal Malai is the only route available for traders to reach major cities in Dindigul for their business needs."

He suggested that the government should consider reopening the route connecting Periyakulam to Kodaikanal via Vellagavi, which was used by the British in 1915. "The road, which traverses deep into the forest, has been closed for various reasons. If this road were to be restored, it would eliminate the need to go through the Perumal Malai junction, thereby reducing traffic congestion."