To ease traffic, Kodaikanal locals urge govt to restore route used by British

MADURAI: Citing the frequent traffic congestion on the existing Perumal Malai road, the people of Kodaikanal, especially traders, have appealed to the state government to explore the possibility of developing a route used by the British to reach the hill town. They say traffic is held up for at least thirty minutes on the Perumal Malai road during normal periods, and extends up to more than one hour during peak tourist season.
Former president of Kodaikanal Small Traders Association, A Ravikumar, stated, "The Perumal Malai route is well-maintained, but the number of vehicles has increased significantly due to which traffic congestion happens frequently. Perumal Malai is the only route available for traders to reach major cities in Dindigul for their business needs."
He suggested that the government should consider reopening the route connecting Periyakulam to Kodaikanal via Vellagavi, which was used by the British in 1915. "The road, which traverses deep into the forest, has been closed for various reasons. If this road were to be restored, it would eliminate the need to go through the Perumal Malai junction, thereby reducing traffic congestion."
Former chairman of Kodaikanal city municipality Mohammed Ibrahim said, "In the late 1880s, the British came to Kodaikanal through Periyakulam. They would reach Kumbakarai and then through the hill slopes, reach Vattakanal and Vellagavi. The entire distance between Periyakulam to Kodaikanal is just around 30 kilometers. The entire route was mapped in the early 1910s. This route, though severely damaged, is still used by tribal people."
He added, "The distance between Batlagundu to Periyakulam is just 23 kilometres. Since there are always traffic jams between Perumal Malai and Kodaikanal, we can use this alternate route."
Officials in the district administration admitted the possibility of reviving the old route. An official said, "An alternate route to reach Kodaikanal through Periyakulam city is possible. But some of the route passes through forest areas and a few are under the control of local panchayats such as Vellagavi, Kumbakarai. We will be holding talks with the Forest Department, revenue department and later the proposal could be prepared."