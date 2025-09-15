TVK’s Vijay apologises for skipping Perambalur meet; promises to return

PERAMBALUR: TVK chief and actor Vijay has apologised to his supporters for skipping his scheduled campaign meeting in Perambalur on Saturday night. In a post on X handle on Sunday, Vijay thanked the people who attended his meetings at Tiruchy and Ariyalur, and expressed regret for missing the Perambalur campaign. “Due to massive crowds lining up the roads, I was unable to reach Perambalur even by midnight. With everyone’s safety in mind, I had to postpone the visit with great regret. I sincerely apologise to the people of Perambalur who waited with love. I promise to return and meet you all soon.” he said.
Perambalur police had granted permission for Vijay to campaign at Kunnam (4 pm) and Vanoli Thidal (5 pm). Thousands of supporters, including TVK cadres, youths, and general public, began gathering from Saturday afternoon. As his Tiruchy rally ended only by 3.30 pm, nearly five hours behind schedule. Vijay arrived in Ariyalur at 8.30 pm instead of 1 pm.
As word spread of his movement towards Perambalur, thousands lined up the roads from Ariyalur to Perambalur. This further slowed down his convoy, and by the time he reached Perambalur it was 12.45 am. Due to this, Vijay skipped the meeting and returned to Chennai without addressing the waiting public. Many in the large crowd which included women and elderly people, expressed disappointment at Vijay’s no-show.
Speaking to TNIE, A Paritha Begam, a resident of Veppanthattai, said, “I waited with my children for nearly seven hours. We were really disappointed when he didn’t turn up. Not only us, many others had travelled from nearby villages with similar hopes. Some people skipped meals just to get a spot near the stage.”