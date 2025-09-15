TVK’s Vijay apologises for skipping Perambalur meet; promises to return

PERAMBALUR: TVK chief and actor Vijay has apologised to his supporters for skipping his scheduled campaign meeting in Perambalur on Saturday night. In a post on X handle on Sunday, Vijay thanked the people who attended his meetings at Tiruchy and Ariyalur, and expressed regret for missing the Perambalur campaign. “Due to massive crowds lining up the roads, I was unable to reach Perambalur even by midnight. With everyone’s safety in mind, I had to postpone the visit with great regret. I sincerely apologise to the people of Perambalur who waited with love. I promise to return and meet you all soon.” he said.

Perambalur police had granted permission for Vijay to campaign at Kunnam (4 pm) and Vanoli Thidal (5 pm). Thousands of supporters, including TVK cadres, youths, and general public, began gathering from Saturday afternoon. As his Tiruchy rally ended only by 3.30 pm, nearly five hours behind schedule. Vijay arrived in Ariyalur at 8.30 pm instead of 1 pm.