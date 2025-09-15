Villupuram collector reviews monsoon preparedness

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram district collector Sheik Abdul Rahman chaired a review meeting on preparedness measures for the upcoming northeast monsoon, at the district rural development agency office on Saturday.

Based on Indian Meteorological Department's forecast of heavy rainfall in the coming days, Rahman said officials have been deployed across all parts of the district to carry out precautionary measures and mitigate risks.

He directed the police, fire and rescue services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to be on alert for swift rescue and relief operations.

Municipal, panchayat, and rural administration officials have been instructed to remain on standby. Relief camps to shelter residents from low-lying and flood-prone areas are equipped with essential supplies.

In the event of emergencies, citizens can contact the District Disaster Management Control room at 1077 (toll-free) and 04146-223265, officials said.

Special instructions have been issued for coastal regions such as Marakkanam, Vanur, and Kottakuppam. Fisherfolk have been advised to secure their boats and nets, while arrangements are in place to relocate families to safer locations if needed. Water Resources Department will continuously update the administration on reservoir and lake water levels. Further, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has been asked to deploy staff in shifts and keep essential equipment ready to restore power quickly in case of disruptions.