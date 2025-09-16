28-year-old hacked to death in TN's Mayiladuthurai, ‘honour killing’ suspected

MAYILADUTHURAI: In a suspected case of ‘honour killing’, a 28-year-old mechanic from Adiyamangalam village in Mayiladuthurai district was hacked to death on Monday night allegedly by the brothers of a young woman with whom he was in a relationship for 10 years.

The victim, identified as K Vairamuthu, was returning home after work when he was hacked with machetes allegedly by K Gunal and K Gugan — brothers of K Malini (26) of Adiyamangalam — and four others.

He sustained injuries to his neck and wrists and was rushed to the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital, but died on the way.

Five of six accused detained by police teams, brother absconding

According to police sources, though both Vairamuthu and Malini belonged to the SC community, the girl’s family was against their relationship. According to a few family members of Vairamuthu, who wanted SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act invoked in the case, Malini’s mother K Vijaya is from a BC community and she was against her daughter’s relationship with a Dalit youth.

Last week, following a complaint from Malini’s family, police had summoned both the families to the police station. During the inquiry, Malini told police that she wanted to marry Vairamuthu. Her family, too, later gave a written statement that they would not interfere with the couple’s marriage, police sources said.