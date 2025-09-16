28-year-old hacked to death in TN's Mayiladuthurai, ‘honour killing’ suspected

MAYILADUTHURAI: In a suspected case of ‘honour killing’, a 28-year-old mechanic from Adiyamangalam village in Mayiladuthurai district was hacked to death on Monday night allegedly by the brothers of a young woman with whom he was in a relationship for 10 years.
The victim, identified as K Vairamuthu, was returning home after work when he was hacked with machetes allegedly by K Gunal and K Gugan — brothers of K Malini (26) of Adiyamangalam — and four others.
He sustained injuries to his neck and wrists and was rushed to the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital, but died on the way.
Five of six accused detained by police teams, brother absconding
According to police sources, though both Vairamuthu and Malini belonged to the SC community, the girl’s family was against their relationship. According to a few family members of Vairamuthu, who wanted SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act invoked in the case, Malini’s mother K Vijaya is from a BC community and she was against her daughter’s relationship with a Dalit youth.
Last week, following a complaint from Malini’s family, police had summoned both the families to the police station. During the inquiry, Malini told police that she wanted to marry Vairamuthu. Her family, too, later gave a written statement that they would not interfere with the couple’s marriage, police sources said.
On Monday, Vairamuthu dropped off Malini, who works as a supervisor at a mall in Chennai, at the Mayiladuthurai railway station, as she was leaving for work. He was attacked later that night. After learning about the incident, Malini returned to Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday, sources said.
Based on a complaint from Vairamuthu’s mother, police registered a murder case against Malini’s brothers and other accused. While five of the accused have been detained by four special police teams, Gunal is still on the run.
The murder has sparked widespread protests in the district. Over 100 people, including members of CPM, DYFI, VCK and relatives of the victim, staged road blockades near the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital and at the bus stand.
The protesters alleged that Malini’s mother may have played a role in instigating the murder due to her caste pride and it should be considered as an ‘honour’ killing. They demanded the arrest of all the accused persons, a case be registered against Vijaya under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and compensation be provided to the victim’s family.
Meanwhile, Vairamuthu’s family refused to receive his body after the postmortem at Mayiladuthurai GH and said that they will not receive the body until their demands are met. Mayiladuthurai Superintendent of Police G Stalin and senior officials inspected the crime scene and initiated investigation.
Speaking to TNIE, Stalin said, “We have registered a murder case and can invoke SC/ST Act only if the investigation reveals Vijaya’s role in the murder. We are also considering checking their community certificates.”