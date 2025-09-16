9-year-old girl falls into farm well near Vikravandi, drowns

VILLUPURAM: A nine-year-old girl drowned after accidentally falling into a farm well located in Thirunandhipuram village near Vikravandi on Sunday.

According to Periyathachur police, the deceased was identified as V Induja (9), a Class 4 government school student. On Sunday afternoon, she had gone to the nearby farmland along with her two elder sisters.

“There, she slipped and fell into the well. Her sisters immediately raised an alarm, and villagers rushed to rescue her. However, she drowned before help arrived,” a police official said.

Upon information, personnel from the Vikravandi fire and rescue station reached the spot. They deployed five motor pumps to drain the water and after a five-hour search, girl’s body was recovered at night. The body then was sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital at Mundiampakkam for postmortem.

Periyathachur police have filed a case and further investigation is under way.