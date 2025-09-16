Anbu Karangal scheme rolled out in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and Ranipet

VELLORE: After Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the Anbu Karangal scheme to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to children who have lost either both parents or one parent on Monday, the initiative was rolled out in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and Ranipet by the respective district collectors.

In Vellore, Collector V R Subbulaxmi distributed identity cards for the scheme and school bags to 177 children who are set to benefit from the scheme. Under this initiative, children who have lost both parents and are living under the care of their relatives, as well as those who have lost one parent while the other parent is unable to take care of them, will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 until they turn 18.

The assistance aims to ensure that these children continue their education without dropping out. The scheme is also designed to support them in pursuing college education and skill training.

In Tiruvannamalai, Collector K Tharpagaraj distributed orders for the transfer of monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to 276 eligible children in the district.

At Ranipet, Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi distributed identity cards under the scheme to 105 children. The event was held under the leadership of Collector J U Chandrakala.