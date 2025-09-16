Bharathiar University implements biometric attendance for staff

COIMBATORE: Following the state higher education department's directive, Bharathiar University has implemented the Biometric Attendance Marking System (BAMS) for teaching and non-teaching staff this month. The aim is to prevent the practice of arriving late, leaving early, or leaving intermittently from the office, without proper permission from the competent authority.

Bharathiar University Registrar R Rajavel told TNIE that last December, the state higher education department directed all universities to install BAMS to ensure that teaching and non-teaching staff adhere to official working hours. "Based on this, we implemented BAMS in the university on September 1, and as many as 45 machines have been installed across the campus. Following this, around 1,000 teaching and non-teaching staff register their biometric attendance by scanning their faces on the BAMS machines at 9.45 am and 5.30 pm," he said.

He added that if staff arrive late for over two days, it will be considered as casual leave, and he said that a staff member has been deployed to monitor this.