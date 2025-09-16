CMCH cardiac dept hit by shortage of doctors

COIMBATORE: The cardiothoracic department at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) is facing a dire shortage of doctors, which patients claim is impacting the quality of treatment.
As the largest government-run tertiary care hospital in the western region, CMCH handles between 3,500 to 4,750 outpatients and 1,400 to 1,750 inpatients daily. Many patients from various areas visit the hospital, especially for cardiac treatment. However, staff said that the department struggles without sufficient manpower.
“Just a month ago, the situation was even worse, with only one surgeon available to manage the workload. As a result, major surgeries had to be referred to other government hospitals in places like Chennai. Now, the situation has improved slightly with the addition of a second surgeon.
However, we are still short-staffed as the designated strength is four surgeons, but the department has been operating with just two for many years. The shortage affects patient care,” sources said. Previously, CMCH had four surgeons assigned to the department, but recent promotions and transfers have left it with just two.
In response, Dean Dr M Geethanjali said that they have filled one position by hiring a surgeon on deputation from Chengalpattu district. “Having 50% of our staffing is sufficient for even major surgeries. We also anticipate that the remaining positions will be filled in the upcoming doctors’ counselling,” she said.
An official from the health department noted that the manpower shortage is not just limited to CMCH, it is a common issue across many government medical college hospitals in the state.
Dr P Senthilkumar, secretary of the health and family welfare department, has assured to look into the issue.