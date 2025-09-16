CMCH cardiac dept hit by shortage of doctors

COIMBATORE: The cardiothoracic department at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) is facing a dire shortage of doctors, which patients claim is impacting the quality of treatment.

As the largest government-run tertiary care hospital in the western region, CMCH handles between 3,500 to 4,750 outpatients and 1,400 to 1,750 inpatients daily. Many patients from various areas visit the hospital, especially for cardiac treatment. However, staff said that the department struggles without sufficient manpower.

“Just a month ago, the situation was even worse, with only one surgeon available to manage the workload. As a result, major surgeries had to be referred to other government hospitals in places like Chennai. Now, the situation has improved slightly with the addition of a second surgeon.