Decomposed body of 62-year-old found in locked car in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: A decomposed body of a 62-year-old man was found inside a car with its doors locked, parked near the Puducherry Housing Board office in Anna Nagar, Nellithoppe on Monday, shocking residents.



Passersby alerted the Orleanpet police after a foul smell emanated from the vehicle, which had been parked in the same spot for several days. Police broke open the car and discovered the body lying inside.



Senior police officials rushed to the spot along with forensic experts, who collected evidence. Inspector Karthikeyan said the car, traced through its registration number, was found to belong to Ram, an auto driver from Anna Nagar. The vehicle was last used 15 days ago when Ram attended the Velankanni flag hoisting festival with his family.



The deceased was identified as Palaniraja (62), a resident of Govindsalai. The body has been sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) for autopsy.



Police are probing whether the man suffocated after consuming alcohol inside the locked car or if foul play was involved. Further investigation is underway.