Delay in Rs 2 crore CCTV camera project leaves GRP force ‘clueless’ in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy railway division’s initiative to install 185 new CCTV cameras under the Special Replacement Project has received appreciation from passengers, but the delay in completing the work has left the Government Railway Police (GRP) in a difficult position.

With most of the existing cameras – including those at entry points – defunct, GRP personnel are struggling to crack cases of missing persons, thefts, and track fatalities. According to Signal and Telecommunication Department officials, old cameras had completed their service life and frequently developed technical faults.

Hence, railway headquarters approved the installation of 185 new cameras under Capital Works at a cost of Rs 2.26 crore. Of these 85 cameras have been installed and the remaining will be fixed soon. The Tiruchy Railway Junction, with eight platforms, handles 141 trains daily, rising to 151 during festivals.