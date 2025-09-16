Doctors doing ‘conversion therapy’ liable to lose licence: TNMC tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) on Monday informed the Madras High Court that circulars have been sent to all registered medical practitioners that performing conversion therapy and unethical treatment of trans persons would attract severe action including suspension of the registration of medical practitioners. It also said these issues would be brought into the framework of continuing medical education (CME) to sensitise the doctors.

The submission was made before Justice N Anand Venkatesh when the petitions relating to LGBTQIA+ issues came up for hearing.

The counsel appearing for the TNMC said the circulars were sent out on September 12, 2025, notifying that the TNMC is conferred with powers to take disciplinary action on any complaint received with regard to any attempt/interventions to change the sexual orientation and/or gender identity of a person, which is commonly referred to as ‘conversion therapy’, which will be construed as ‘professional misconduct’ on the part of the medical professionals and appropriate action shall be taken in accordance with the existing rules.