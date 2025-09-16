ED restitutes 27 assets worth Rs 164 crore to SBI

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate’s Chennai zonal office on Monday said that they have restituted 27 immovable properties in Chennai valued at Rs 163.85 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to the State Bank of India (SBI) in a Rs 380-crore bank fraud case involving Nathella Sampath Jewellery Private Limited (NSJPL) and others.

The restitution was made as per the orders of the Prinicipal Sessions/Special Court, Chennai, under Section 8 (8) of PMLA.

ED had initiated a probe under PMLA based on a 2018 FIR registered by the CBI on a complaint filed by SBI on behalf of the consortium of three banks which had provided a loan of Rs 380 crore to NSJPL. It was alleged in the FIR that the accused entity diverted the funds for unintended purposes and did not repay the banks.