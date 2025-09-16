Emission from AC coolant leakage now equal to fumes from country’s passenger car fleet

CHENNAI: Households in Chennai are among the worst hit by poor servicing practices in India’s booming air-conditioner (AC) market, with 73% of users reporting unnecessary refrigerant refilling during routine maintenance, a new national survey by the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability & Technology (iFOREST) has found.

The findings, released ahead of World Ozone Day on September 16, are part of a first-of-its-kind national survey covering 3,100 households across seven cities Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Jaipur.

The study reveals that rampant refrigerant leakage and refilling are costing Indian consumers Rs 7,000 crore annually while releasing 52 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (CO2e) emissions in 2024 alone — equal to the emissions from all passenger cars in the country.

“Servicing has become synonymous with refrigerant refilling in India, unlike global practice, where ACs should require a refill only once in five years,” said Chandra Bhushan, CEO of iFOREST. “This has created an enormous financial and climate burden,” he added.

Sanjeev Kanchan, director, Industrial Decarbonisation and ESG, iFOREST, added that the robustness of the survey lends credibility to its findings. “The sample size of 3,100 was scientifically established based on city-wise distribution, with 95% confidence level and 5% error, which can represent the national-level findings.

Credible sources such as the Ozone Cell and India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP) provide data on refrigerant production, sales and imports. Refrigerant quantities in ACs and sales growth are established facts and future projections have been made using a conservative approach and are aligned with these sources,” he said.