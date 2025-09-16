Madras HC grants bail to Dhevanathan Yadav

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday granted interim bail to T Dhevanathan Yadav, managing director of the Mylapore Hindu Benefit Fund-Nithi Company, in a case of swindling crores of rupees of the depositors and directed him to deposit Rs 100 crore of his own money in the account of the case to prove his bonafide in his undertaking regarding selling off the properties to settle the dues of the depositors.

Justice G Jayachandran passed the order for granting the interim bail with the conditions of furnishing a bond for Rs 10 lakh and two sureties for the same amount, surrendering passport, appearing before the special court for Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act cases every Monday and surrendering before the special court after the expiry of the interim bail on October 30, 2025.

Dhevanathan was arrested on August 13, 2024, and has been incarcerated since then. During the hearing of the bail application, he gave an undertaking that if he was enlarged on bail, he would settle the dues of the depositors by selling off the properties.