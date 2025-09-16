Mental health programme in Coimbatore assists 2,400 people in two years

COIMBATORE: More than 2,400 people have overcome suicidal thoughts in the past two years, through mental health counselling, through the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP), under the district health department.

Dr M Helena Selvakodi, a psychiatrist with the programme, said that they have been receiving 150 calls on average every month. About 120 people take part in the recovery programme, while the rest hesitate to communicate with us.

She emphasised that their primary focus is on public mental health. The DMHP offers counselling services and awareness to the community. In addition to suicide prevention, their efforts also include anti-drug initiatives, de-addiction sessions, counselling Pocso victims, and outreach to specific communities, such as tribals, working professionals, transgenders, and patients of the Emergency Care and Recovery Centre, to facilitate treatment for those in need by admitting them to Pollachi, Mettupalayam government hospitals and Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Dr Helena highlighted that suicide prevention is a critical aspect, as individuals in crisis require immediate mental health support. This year, the DMHP has provided timely counselling to over 2,400 people in the district.