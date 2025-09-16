Printing units fear loss as corporation to fix dedicated spot for pasting posters

MADURAI: As part of its ongoing beautification drive, the Madurai corporation is set to earmark designated spots for poster display across the city. Once exclusive boards are installed, strict penalties will be enforced against those defacing public walls with posters. However, members of the local printing industry fear that the move could further reduce their business.

From public walls to under-construction bridge pillars, posters are widely pasted across Madurai despite several measures by the corporation to curb defacement. In the corporation council meeting held in August, it was decided that a fine of Rs 1,000 would be levied for the first violation, Rs 5,000 for the second, and repeated offenders would face police action.

Though two weeks have passed since the announcement, no cases have been booked so far. Corporation commissioner Chitra Vijayan said, “Regulated notice boards are to be provided to prevent defacing of public walls. At present, we are identifying locations for installing such notice boards. Once installed, penalties will be enforced to prevent defacing.”