Project report ready for doubling of Chengai-Arakkonam railway corridor

CHENNAI: The draft detailed project report (DPR) for doubling the Chengalpattu-Arakkonam railway corridor, pegged at Rs 1,538.07 crore, has been prepared and is now under review, even as the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) convenes a stakeholder meeting this month to align agencies on the project’s next steps.

The 73.5km stretch, currently running at more than 104% of its designed capacity, is a bottleneck in Tamil Nadu’s rail network. Its expansion is central to a planned 192 km circular suburban grid that could transform commuting and freight flows across Chennai.

Starting at Chennai Beach, the loop will run south through Tambaram and Chengalpattu, sweep northwest to Arakkonam and Ranipet, before turning northeast through Avadi back to the city centre.

The railway board sanctioned the final location survey in October 2023 and awarded it to SA Infrastructure Consultants Pvt Ltd of Noida. “Indian Railways is working on the DPR, which is in the draft stage, and they have sought the help of CUMTA to hold a stakeholder meeting,” a CUMTA official told TNIE.