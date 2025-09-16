Ration shop inaccessible for PwD staff, elderly residents

TENKASI: For nearly a year since the ration shop in Kalathimadam village was shifted to a public stage (kalai arangam) due to structural issues, one of its staff members with disabilities has been facing difficulties in accessing the workspace and was forced to rely on the assistance of villagers.
Every day, the PwD staff member would reach the temporary outlet on his three-wheeler, wait for help from two villagers to lift him up to his chair kept on the stage, said villagers. Occasionally, he would bring his son from his native place for assistance, they said.
The delay in constructing a new building for the outlet has been causing severe distress to the staff member as well as all the elderly beneficiaries visiting the outlet. Sources said there are about 1,000 ration cardholders residing in Kalathimadam, near Alangulam.
The old building of the ration shop deteriorated after nearly 27 years, since it was inaugurated by then law minister Aladi Aruna in 1988. One of the residents said, “As plaster was coming off and falling on workers, the shop was shifted one year ago to the kalai arangam, which is used for public events, medical camps, and vaccination drives. Since then, villagers have been demanding a new building, but no action has been taken so far.”
Some of the villagers urged the state government to consider the plight of the PwD staff member and the elderly beneficiaries and sanction funds for the construction of a new outlet by demolishing the old one. Another villager said that stocks of essential items often get spoiled by rain.
“The bags are shifted to the old building whenever events are held at Kalai Arangam and brought back later. With no proper doors, rainwater enters the hall and spoils the stock,” he said.
When contacted, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies Narasimman said that steps to construct a new ration shop would be initiated. “We will transfer the PwD staff member to a disability friendly shop near his native place,” he added.