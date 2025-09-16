Ration shop inaccessible for PwD staff, elderly residents

TENKASI: For nearly a year since the ration shop in Kalathimadam village was shifted to a public stage (kalai arangam) due to structural issues, one of its staff members with disabilities has been facing difficulties in accessing the workspace and was forced to rely on the assistance of villagers.

Every day, the PwD staff member would reach the temporary outlet on his three-wheeler, wait for help from two villagers to lift him up to his chair kept on the stage, said villagers. Occasionally, he would bring his son from his native place for assistance, they said.

The delay in constructing a new building for the outlet has been causing severe distress to the staff member as well as all the elderly beneficiaries visiting the outlet. Sources said there are about 1,000 ration cardholders residing in Kalathimadam, near Alangulam.