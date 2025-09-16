Rs 554 crore Thirumangalam-Vadugapatti NH project to be ready in December 

MADURAI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Madurai region, is expected to complete a four-laning of 36-km stretch between Thirumangalam and Vadugapatti in December 2025. Work on the Rs 554-crore project, which is part of the Madurai-Kollam greenfield National Highway 744, began in March 2023.

A NHAI official said the 36-km stretch is a crucial link road and once commissioned would reduce travel time, improve road safety, and facilitate smoother movement of goods. As part of the project, 16 vehicular under passes, including two pedestrian subways at Aalampatti and M. Subbulapuram which have been identified as accident-prone black spots, are being built.

The four-lane road begins at T. Pudupatti bypass road in Thirumangalam and passes through Kalupatti and Kunathur, covering a distance of 12 km from Thirumangalam. Originally scheduled for completion by February 2025, the project was delayed due to land acquisition issues

and protests by local people.

Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation Vice-President C Sathiah said NHAI should ensure proper lighting of the road and truck parking amenities along the road.