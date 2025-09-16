‘Self-respect over power’: EPS rules out reinduction of expelled leaders

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday firmly rejected the renewed demand from senior leader KA Sengottaiyan for reinducting those who drifted away, including former CM O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, into the party.

Addressing a party meeting organised to celebrate the 117th birth anniversary of late chief minister CN Annadurai here, Palaniswami, without taking the names of the leaders, asked the cadre if he should allow the person (Panneerselvam), whose supporters attacked the party headquarters in the past, and the one (Dhinakaran) who took away 18 AIADMK MLAs in a bid to topple the previous government, into the party.

In what appeared as a veiled reference to Sengottaiyan, the former CM said some were playing games by using some people as stooges. “We have now identified the stooges. We will soon take a decision on that,” he said. In a warning to those trying to mortgage the party for their own gains, he said, “Those who betray the AIADMK will find themselves abandoned, left stranded in the middle of the road with no place for them, because the AIADMK is not just a party but a movement divinely formed for the welfare of the poor.”