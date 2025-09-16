Sengottaiyan calls for unity as ‘deadline’ ends

ERODE: AIADMK senior leader and Gobichettipalayam MLA KA Sengottaiyan said his only intention is that the AIADMK unites and comes to power, and those who understand the sentiments of party cadres must do so.

Speaking to reporters in Gobichettipalayam on Monday, Sengottaiyan said, “I wish to recall CN Annadurai’s golden words ‘let’s forget and forgive’. I spoke openly on September 5 with the intention of keeping the AIADMK in power for 100 years.”

“My words are the opinion of party cadres and the public. I request everyone to support and work together to strengthen AIADMK and win the upcoming Assembly election,” he added.

Earlier, Sengottaiyan had given 10-day ultimatum to Palaniswami to reinduct expelled leaders. The deadline ended on Monday.