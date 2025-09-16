TN holds out ‘Anbu Karangal’ to orphaned kids

CHENNAI: Asserting that DMK government’s welfare schemes are not driven by vote-bank politics but by a commitment to use power as an opportunity to uplift the marginalised, Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the Anbu Karangal scheme on the birth anniversary of former chief minister CN Annadurai on Monday.

Describing votes as a symbol of the people’s trust in his party, Stalin said the DMK was using that mandate to fulfil people’s needs and drive social change.

He was speaking after inaugurating the scheme under which a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 will be provided in the first phase to 6,082 children, who have lost both parents or cannot be cared for by a surviving parent, until they turn 18.

Expressing delight in inaugurating the scheme on the birth anniversary of Perarignar Anna, who gave the principle of Dravidian politics — ‘God can be seen in the smiles of the poor’ — Stalin said, “The smiles of these children are our tribute to him.”

He further said the Dravidian movement is the uprising of the common people who were long oppressed, and its ideals continue to resonate with people because of that.

While many believe politics is about holding on to government with the desire for power, introducing some attractive schemes and then seeking re-election with the same desire, the DMK’s guiding principle is the responsibility placed on it and not position or power, he added.