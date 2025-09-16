TN unveils India’s 1st state-level guidelines to boost EV charging infrastructure

The framework will initially focus on Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchy and Tirunelveli, where large-scale public charging rollout will be piloted. TNGECL has been named the nodal agency to coordinate the scale-up. While Tamil Nadu leads the country in EV manufacturing, its adoption rate, at 6.59 per cent, is slightly below the national average of 7.42 per cent. “With the creation of these guidelines, the ecosystem will get a push in the right direction,” said Aswathy Dilip, managing director, ITDP India.

The state currently has one charging station for every 316 EVs on average. The guidelines consolidate central norms and standards, offer tools for cities to assess demand, identify suitable sites, and outline public-private partnership models and costs.

They also set technical and safety requirements to ensure chargers are reliable, accessible and user-friendly. CM MK Stalin unveiled the Tamil Nadu Public Charging Infrastructure Guidelines at the Hosur investment conclave.

Two supporting reports were released alongside the guidelines — a status report assessing the existing charging network with recommendations for expansion, and a pocket version of the guidelines in English and Tamil.