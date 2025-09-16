Two special teams to probe infant’s mysterious death in Kovai

COIMBATORE: A day after the body of a two-month-old infant was found on the railway track near Irugur, the Coimbatore police have formed two special teams to investigate the mysterious death.

The body was spotted by passersby near the Ravathur level crossing between Sulur and Irugur on Saturday. Disturbingly, a dead chicken, turmeric, vermilion, and traces of blood were also found nearby.

The locals alerted the Podanur police and railway police, who rushed to the scene. The child’s body was later sent to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for postmortem.

The presence of ritual materials led to widespread rumours that the baby had been killed as part of a human sacrifice. However, investigators have dismissed this theory in their preliminary inquiry. “The child was not offered in human sacrifice. It appears someone staged the scene to mislead us,” said official sources.