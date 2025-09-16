Villupuram police seize 2.49 Kg ganja, 35 Kg banned gutkha in three raids; four arrested

VILLUPURAM: The Villupuram district police seized 2.49 kg of ganja and a total of 35 kg of banned gutkha products in three separate incidents and arrested four persons.
Police said they had received information about ganja being sold near Navamal Marudur under Kandamangalam police station limits. Acting on the tip-off, a police team conducted a raid.
“K Praveen Kumar (24), of Navamal Marudur, attempted to escape on seeing the police. He was secured, and on examination, we recovered 2.49 kg of ganja kept by him,” a police officer said. A case has been registered, and the accused has been remanded in judicial custody.
In another incident, Tindivanam police arrested a woman and seized banned gutkha products during a vehicle check near Dharamsand Junction.
“ A two-wheeler was intercepted, and on inspection, 15 kg of banned gutkha was seized,” police said.
The accused was identified as B Usha Devi (33), of Pillaiyar Koil Street, Tindivanam. She was arrested, while her husband K Bhatur Das is absconding. Police also seized the two-wheeler. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.
In the third incident, police arrested a grocery shop owner and a supplier for selling 20 kg banned gutkha near V Salai under Vikravandi police station limits.
Police said they had received a tip-off about the sale of banned gutkha products. During a raid by Vikravandi police, banned gutkha products were seized from the grocery shop of G Srinivasan (42), of V Salai. “On investigation, it was found that he had purchased the products from K Suresh (39), of Nayakkan Thoppu, Villupuram,” police said.
Both Srinivasan and Suresh were arrested. “The accused are being sent to judicial custody, and the seized gutkha products have been taken into police custody,” the police added.