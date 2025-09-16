Villupuram police seize 2.49 Kg ganja, 35 Kg banned gutkha in three raids; four arrested

VILLUPURAM: The Villupuram district police seized 2.49 kg of ganja and a total of 35 kg of banned gutkha products in three separate incidents and arrested four persons.



Police said they had received information about ganja being sold near Navamal Marudur under Kandamangalam police station limits. Acting on the tip-off, a police team conducted a raid.



“K Praveen Kumar (24), of Navamal Marudur, attempted to escape on seeing the police. He was secured, and on examination, we recovered 2.49 kg of ganja kept by him,” a police officer said. A case has been registered, and the accused has been remanded in judicial custody.

In another incident, Tindivanam police arrested a woman and seized banned gutkha products during a vehicle check near Dharamsand Junction.

“ A two-wheeler was intercepted, and on inspection, 15 kg of banned gutkha was seized,” police said.