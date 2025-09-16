‘Waqf ruling a step towards undoing illegal amendments’: CM MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the Supreme Court’s order staying certain key amendments to the Waqf Act strengthens the hope that people place in SC to safeguard the religious rights of the Muslim community and to uphold the Constitution.

The CM, in a post on X, said, “The SC has given this order on writ petitions filed by the DMK and others challenging the amendments to the Waqf Act. This order is a major step towards undoing the unconstitutional and illegal amendments made by the BJP-led union government.”

Stalin recalled that the DMK has been consistently opposing these amendments ever since the Bill was introduced in Parliament. “After it became an Act, the DMK challenged it in the SC and succeeded, alongside others. The DMK government also passed a resolution in the Assembly urging the union government to withdraw the Waqf Amendment Bill, countering the BJP’s attempt to misuse governmental power,” he added.