CCMC's waste-to-energy plant nears final approval, residents worry environmental impact

COIMBATORE: The detailed project report (DPR) for the city's ambitious waste-to-energy plant at Vellalore is set for final approval, marking a crucial step in the city's journey toward sustainable waste management. The project, proposed under the state government's 'Waste to Wealth' initiative, is being developed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB).

The facility, with a proposed capacity of incinerating 1,200 tonnes of dry waste daily, will be the first of its kind in the region. Of this, CCMC will supply 760 tonnes per day from the city, while the remainder will come from nearby municipalities, town panchayats, and the Tiruppur corporation. Once operational, the plant is expected to generate between 18 and 22 megawatts of electricity each day, providing a cleaner and more scientific alternative to conventional dumping.

"This waste-to-energy plant will be established under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. Similar scientific methods adopted in other cities like Delhi have proved to be a huge success," CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE. "Delhi alone has five plants processing nearly 5,000 tonnes of waste daily. Chennai, too, is on its way to establishing one. Coimbatore should not be left behind."

The commissioner emphasised that the project is designed to ensure no harmful emissions. "A few are opposing the plant without understanding its functioning completely. One can oppose the dumping of waste in Vellalore, but nobody can oppose scientific methods of disposing of waste. There will not be any smell or smoke emitted from this plant," he assured.