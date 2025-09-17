Climate smart project to be taken up at 6.79-acre Mattuthavani market in Madurai

MADURAI: To address long-pending issues of solid waste management and promote renewable energy solutions at the the Mattuthavani central vegetable and fruit market, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has decided to implement climate-smart initiatives. For this, a private agency would be chosen through the tender process later this month to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The market, spread over 6.79 acres in Ward 9, is one of the largest wholesale hubs in the region housing over 1,500 registered shops and street vendors. On an average day, it attracts nearly 25,000 visitors. Despite the scale and importance, traders have long complained of inadequate facilities, poor garbage clearance, stray cattle menace, waterlogging during rains, and lack of essential infrastructure such as cold storage units and lighting.

According to officials, the state government has made climate-resilient urban infrastructure a priority as part of its long-term commitment to achieve net zero emissions before 2050. Wholesale markets, they pointed out, are a major contributor to waste, energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.