Climate smart project to be taken up at 6.79-acre Mattuthavani market in Madurai

MADURAI: To address long-pending issues of solid waste management and promote renewable energy solutions at the the Mattuthavani central vegetable and fruit market, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has decided to implement climate-smart initiatives. For this, a private agency would be chosen through the tender process later this month to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR).
The market, spread over 6.79 acres in Ward 9, is one of the largest wholesale hubs in the region housing over 1,500 registered shops and street vendors. On an average day, it attracts nearly 25,000 visitors. Despite the scale and importance, traders have long complained of inadequate facilities, poor garbage clearance, stray cattle menace, waterlogging during rains, and lack of essential infrastructure such as cold storage units and lighting.
According to officials, the state government has made climate-resilient urban infrastructure a priority as part of its long-term commitment to achieve net zero emissions before 2050. Wholesale markets, they pointed out, are a major contributor to waste, energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.
"The Climate Smart Markets initiative seeks to redesign these high-impact zones into low-carbon, resource-efficient and climate-resilient spaces," a senior TNPCB official said.
The DPR for the Mattuthavani market will focus on integrated solutions covering waste management, water and sanitation systems, renewable energy adoption, mobility, and infrastructure improvements. TNPCB will lead the process in coordination with municipal bodies, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, district officials, academic experts and civil society stakeholders.
Welcoming the move, traders said authorities must not to lose sight of basic amenities. "We appreciate the government's efforts to make the market climate-smart, but we also expect officials to provide proper cold storage facility, shelters for vendors, better roads and lighting. We have been submitting petitions regarding the development issues for several years but they are yet to be addressed." said N Chinnamayan, president of the Mattuthavani Central Market Association.
Mattuthavani Central Market
Waste generated: 22,000 kg per day
Water Use: 25,000 litres per day
Electricity consumption - 300 kWh/month (avg) The market does not have any renewable energy projects.
Source: Pollution Control Board tender document