CM Stalin leads social justice day pledge, pays tribute to Periyar in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, along with state ministers, MPs, MLAs, civic body representatives, including the Tiruchy Mayor, and hundreds of government officials and employees, took a pledge for social justice on Wednesday to mark the 147th birth anniversary of E.V. Ramasamy (Periyar). The event was held at the Collector’s Office in Tiruchy.
Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Periyar by garlanding his statue at the Central Bus Stand, shortly after arriving at Tiruchy International Airport from Chennai. From there, he proceeded to the Collector’s Office to lead the Social Justice Day ceremony.
The Tamil Nadu government observes 17 September, Periyar’s birth anniversary, as the Day of Social Justice. To participate in the event, Stalin flew in from Chennai and headed straight to the tribute site before taking part in the official proceedings.
On his route from the airport, the Chief Minister received a rousing welcome from party cadres and members of the public, who lined both sides of the road to greet him during a roadshow.
Later in the day, Stalin travelled to Kodangipatti in Karur to preside over the DMK’s Mupperum Vizha, scheduled for 5 p.m. The annual event commemorates three key dates for the party: the birth anniversary of DMK founder C.N. Annadurai (15 September), the party’s founding day (16 September), and Periyar’s birth anniversary (17 September).