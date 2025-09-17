CM Stalin leads social justice day pledge, pays tribute to Periyar in Tiruchy

The Tamil Nadu government observes 17 September, Periyar’s birth anniversary, as the Day of Social Justice. To participate in the event, Stalin flew in from Chennai and headed straight to the tribute site before taking part in the official proceedings.

On his route from the airport, the Chief Minister received a rousing welcome from party cadres and members of the public, who lined both sides of the road to greet him during a roadshow.

Later in the day, Stalin travelled to Kodangipatti in Karur to preside over the DMK’s Mupperum Vizha, scheduled for 5 p.m. The annual event commemorates three key dates for the party: the birth anniversary of DMK founder C.N. Annadurai (15 September), the party’s founding day (16 September), and Periyar’s birth anniversary (17 September).