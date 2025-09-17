Ensure adequate fertiliser supply in Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin tells PM Modi

CHENNAI: Bringing to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the sharp rise in demand for straight fertilisers across Tamil Nadu, CM M K Stalin on Tuesday urged the PM to ensure that fertiliser manufacturers supply the shortfall quantity of 27,823 MT of urea, 15,831 MT of DAP, 12,422 MT of MOP and 98,623 MT of NPK Complex immediately.

The CM, in his letter to the PM, said that due to the early onset of monsoon, paddy cultivation during this Kharif season is in full swing in TN from June 2025. “As of now, an area of 5.661 lakh Ha has been covered under paddy, which is 0.525 lakh Ha (10%) over and above the previous year’s coverage of 5.136 lakh Ha for the corresponding period. Consequently, a sharp rise in the demand for straight fertilisers is being witnessed across TN,” he added.

Stalin pointed out that despite higher crop coverage due to a bountiful monsoon and adequate storage of water in reservoirs, fertiliser manufacturers have not supplied the required quantity of urea, DAP, MOP and complex fertilisers from April 2025 to August 2025 as per the supply plan of the central government, and their supply has fulfilled only around 57% of the allocation.

Stating that the production prospects are bright to meet the demand for Kharif 2025 and upcoming Rabi 2025, the CM requested the PM to additionally allot 40,000 MT of urea, 20,000 MT of DAP, 20,000 MT of MOP and 40,000 MT of NPK Complex for September 2025 to TN.