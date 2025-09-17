Garbage spots turn green zones with Hosur municipal corporation's beautification push

KRISHNAGIRI: The Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC) is converting 50 Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVP) for Rs 5 lakh to create litter-free zones and beautify Hosur.

HCMC has 45 wards with more than 500 GVPs; yet, despite door-to-door collection of waste by conservancy workers, some people are not cooperating with the corporation and are also dumping garbage at various spots.

Therefore, in a bid to beautify Hosur, about 500 garbage dumping spots have been identified to be converted into green spaces.

A HCMC source told TNIE, "Corporation Commissioner Mohammad Shabbir Alam took this initiative last week, and 50 GVPs were chosen to be converted into green spaces such as at street corners and roadsides.

Of these, 10 were converted for Rs 10,000 each, and conservancy workers and people in the vicinity were asked to water the plants and grass in their area regularly."

"People were told to refrain from throwing, burning or burying solid waste in the open and public places, and on streets under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (TNULB) Rules 2023.