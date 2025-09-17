Garbage spots turn green zones with Hosur municipal corporation's beautification push

KRISHNAGIRI: The Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC) is converting 50 Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVP) for Rs 5 lakh to create litter-free zones and beautify Hosur.
HCMC has 45 wards with more than 500 GVPs; yet, despite door-to-door collection of waste by conservancy workers, some people are not cooperating with the corporation and are also dumping garbage at various spots.
Therefore, in a bid to beautify Hosur, about 500 garbage dumping spots have been identified to be converted into green spaces.
A HCMC source told TNIE, "Corporation Commissioner Mohammad Shabbir Alam took this initiative last week, and 50 GVPs were chosen to be converted into green spaces such as at street corners and roadsides.
Of these, 10 were converted for Rs 10,000 each, and conservancy workers and people in the vicinity were asked to water the plants and grass in their area regularly."
"People were told to refrain from throwing, burning or burying solid waste in the open and public places, and on streets under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (TNULB) Rules 2023.
Violators were warned of strict action in case of non-compliance. People can also lodge a complaint at 1800 599 0447 or 90422 98901. HCMC is also conducting a survey of spots where people are handing over waste to conservancy workers, and reasons for failing to do so.”
An official said, "587 workers were engaged to collect waste in HCMC limits at 45 wards. While people are handing over waste and cooperating at some locations, people from some points are not doing so. After mapping such details, an action plan will be prepared for 100% door-to-door collection. Similarly, resident welfare associations were asked to ensure residents handover waste without any issues," an official said.
A traffic police personnel near RC Church said the HCMC’s new initiative has converted a previous garbage dumping spot into a small garden. Earlier, garbage and construction waste was dumped here. Now, people can safely cross the road here, especially at night, he said.