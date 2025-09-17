Low reporting highlights lack of Pocso awareness among VHNs in Krishnagiri district

KRISHNAGIRI: The low reporting of child abuse incidents in Krishnagiri district has highlighted the lack of awareness about Pocso Act among Village Health Nurses (VHNs), who are working as part of the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) scheme under the National Health Mission.

The RKSK scheme, which has been functioning in the district since 2015, includes the distribution of sanitary napkins and iron folic tablets, apart from the training peer educators’ programme and organising of Adolescent Friendly Health Clinic. Adolescent Teen Health Clubs is organised every month, and Adolescent Health Day is also organised once every three months.

Although RKSK scheme has been in place for many years in the district, it has reported only one child abuse incident from Denkanikottai taluk a few months ago. In Krishnagiri district, at least six government school teachers were booked and arrested under Pocso Act in the past two months, which shows that many students have not been sharing the issues with peer educators at schools.

RKSK district coordinator M Anjinamma told TNIE, "RKSK scheme has been functioning in 573 middle, high and higher secondary schools from classes 6 to 12. Adolescent Health Club is functioning at all 573 schools, and each school has six members including two peer educators — a boy and girl student, two health ambassadors and two nodal teachers.