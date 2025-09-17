Low reporting highlights lack of Pocso awareness among VHNs in Krishnagiri district

KRISHNAGIRI: The low reporting of child abuse incidents in Krishnagiri district has highlighted the lack of awareness about Pocso Act among Village Health Nurses (VHNs), who are working as part of the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) scheme under the National Health Mission.
The RKSK scheme, which has been functioning in the district since 2015, includes the distribution of sanitary napkins and iron folic tablets, apart from the training peer educators’ programme and organising of Adolescent Friendly Health Clinic. Adolescent Teen Health Clubs is organised every month, and Adolescent Health Day is also organised once every three months.
Although RKSK scheme has been in place for many years in the district, it has reported only one child abuse incident from Denkanikottai taluk a few months ago. In Krishnagiri district, at least six government school teachers were booked and arrested under Pocso Act in the past two months, which shows that many students have not been sharing the issues with peer educators at schools.
RKSK district coordinator M Anjinamma told TNIE, "RKSK scheme has been functioning in 573 middle, high and higher secondary schools from classes 6 to 12. Adolescent Health Club is functioning at all 573 schools, and each school has six members including two peer educators — a boy and girl student, two health ambassadors and two nodal teachers.
The monthly meeting will be conducted by VHNs at schools and they interact with club members about adolescent issues. There are 279 Health Sub Centres (HSC) in the district in 10 blocks, and 279 VHNs will be in charge of their schools. Apart from this, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) team in each block will visit the school and interact with students. Each block has two teams, with each team having five members including medical officers, pharmacists and others."
A health department source told TNIE, "VHNs are not sharing the details with the RBSK team, and when asked, they simply say the students are not sharing any incidents with them. A VHN is Bargur block, who was aware about substance abuse by a student, and refused to share further details. Many of them are even unaware about the Pocso Act.”
Krishnagiri District Health Officer Dr G Ramesh Kumar said, "We will ask VHNs to be aware of Section 21 of Pocso Act, which criminalises the failure to report or record a sexual offense against a child, and awareness will be created among them."
Child rights activist and ‘Thozhamai’ NGO director A Devaneyan told TNIE, "For VHNs, conducting such activities is secondary work. The district child protection unit should work with the health department. This scheme should be discussed at quarterly District Child Protection Committee meetings, and efforts must be taken to raise awareness about the Pocso Act. The district child protection officer has the responsibility of protecting all children."