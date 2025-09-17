Nainar Nagenthran to visit all Assembly seats as part of BJP outreach from October

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran is set to embark on a statewide tour of Assembly constituencies from October, as per a strategy finalised during a brainstorming session chaired by the party’s national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Tuesday. Santhosh also urged state functionaries to rein in their supporters’ sparring on social media and instead focus on ground-level work to ensure the party’s victory.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Nainar Nagenthran said a committee would finalise the details of his campaign tour, which will be announced soon. The committee would also announce the participation of union ministers in the campaign, he added. When asked whether AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would join the tour, he said it would depend on the leader’s availability, as he is also touring the state. Nagenthran further clarified that the party’s alliance was not discussed at the meeting.