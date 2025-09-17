Nainar Nagenthran to visit all Assembly seats as part of BJP outreach from October

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran is set to embark on a statewide tour of Assembly constituencies from October, as per a strategy finalised during a brainstorming session chaired by the party’s national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Tuesday. Santhosh also urged state functionaries to rein in their supporters’ sparring on social media and instead focus on ground-level work to ensure the party’s victory.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Nainar Nagenthran said a committee would finalise the details of his campaign tour, which will be announced soon. The committee would also announce the participation of union ministers in the campaign, he added. When asked whether AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would join the tour, he said it would depend on the leader’s availability, as he is also touring the state. Nagenthran further clarified that the party’s alliance was not discussed at the meeting.
The key points addressed were strengthening the party’s organisational structure ahead of the Assembly election, campaign strategy, ensuring that leaders capable of garnering substantial votes are given prominence, countering the DMK’s ‘anti-Tamil’ narrative against the BJP, and coordinating with AIADMK cadre at the booth level.
State functionaries have also been asked to ensure that the schemes of the central-BJP government, including the recent revamp of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), reach the people. Apart from this, the strengths and weaknesses of various parties, including the NTK and TVK, were also discussed, said sources.
Santhosh urged functionaries to avoid social media spats and focus on presenting a united front against the DMK in the Assembly polls. This comes amid visible differences of opinion on the party’s 2026 poll strategies on social media, amidst supporters of former state president Annamalai and other senior leaders. The party is also planning to organise various initiatives on the birthday of PM Modi, said several leaders after the meet.