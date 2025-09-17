Pink bus will overtake all others in polls: DCM Udhaya Udhayanidhi Stalin

SALEM: "While others may take buses in different colours for election campaigns, the pink bus of the Magalir Vidiyal Payanam will overtake them all and win," said Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Salem on Tuesday.

At the event held at the Government Engineering College campus in Karuppur, the deputy chief minister distributed bank loan linkages and identity cards to members of women's self-help groups (SHGs). He also visited stalls where SHGs showcased herbal cosmetics, handwoven sarees, jute bags, spices, silverware, millet-based foods, and other products.

Speaking on the growth of SHGs, Udhayanidhi said, "In 1989, the first women's SHGs were introduced in Dharmapuri by Kalaignar Karunanidhi. This year is equally important because we are issuing identity cards to SHG members for the first time." The announcement followed a request made by a woman at a recent event in Tiruvarur, he added.

The ID cards will allow SHG members to carry their products free of cost up to 100 km in government buses and also entitle them to discounts at Aavin, Cooptex, Mudhalvar Marundhagam, and other state-run outlets, he said. "People who are getting ID cards should be completely aware of its benefits and avail themselves of the success of the scheme," he added. He also pointed out that many SHGs have successfully sustained themselves through bakeries, processed food units, photostat shops, and other businesses.