Rs 16 lakh shelter opened at Tiruchy's Sanjeev Nagar in June but buses yet to halt at stop

TIRUCHY: Residents’ joy of a long-pending demand being fulfilled with the inauguration of a bus shelter at Sanjeev Nagar in the city this June has been short-lived as they complain of hardly any bus stopping at the facility on the Tiruchy-Chennai national highway.

This leaves us with few options but to risk criss-crossing through the vehicles at the nearest traffic signal and board the halted buses to travel 15 km to the Panjappur terminus from where we further make our onward journey to our destinations, they said.

It’s not residents of Sanjeev Nagar but those in nearby Devathanam, ARK Nagar, Panaiyakurichi and Sarkarpalayam also are left with few options but to travel to the Muthamizharignar Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminus (KKBT) in Panjappur to board buses to destinations like Namakkal, Salem, Karur, Perambalur, Villupuram and Cuddalore.

This comes even as the buses heading to Chennai from KKBT cross Sanjeev Nagar to head to their destination. Acting on the petition of the residents submitted with him and the city corporation, Tiruchy East MLA Dr Inigo S Irudayaraj -- under whose constituency Sanjeev Nagar falls -- held consultations with the civic body as well as the transport department and allotted Rs 16 lakh from his local area development funds for the construction of the bus shelter.