Special branch cop held under Pocso Act in Kallakurichi; gun parts seized

KALLAKURICHI: A special branch head constable attached to Kariyalur police station in Kallakurichi was arrested on charges under the Pocso Act for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl. He was suspended on Tuesday, and a search of his quarters led to the seizure of illicit liquor, ganja, and gun parts.

Police said the suspect, M Prabhu (38) of Ariyaperumanur village, had been serving in the special branch for the past three years. He was staying in the police quarters at Kariyalur.

Police sources said Prabhu came in contact with a 17-year-old girl when he frequently visited her house for inquiries related to a case against her father, a petty shop owner. “A few months ago, tobacco items were seized from the shop and the owner was arrested. Prabhu used to visit the shopkeeper’s house for inquiry. During this period, he allegedly misbehaved with the 17-year-old girl,” sources said.

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint with Villupuram Range DIG ES Uma, who directed SP G S Madhavan to conduct an inquiry. A special team led by additional SP VV Thirumal and deputy SP S Thangavel confirmed the allegations, following which a case was registered at the Kallakurichi all-women police station on Monday under relevant sections of the Pocso Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Subsequently, Prabhu was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

During a subsequent search of his residence, the police seized 50 litres of illicit arrack, 60 liquor bottles, half a kilogramme of ganja, banned tobacco products, and three country-made gun parts. A senior official said Prabhu had hidden items seized in other cases without reporting them at the station. “No fully assembled weapon was found, but spare parts of country-made guns were recovered,” the officer added. A separate case has been registered in connection with this. Sources said Prabhu had recently been recommended for a police award by an ex-SP.