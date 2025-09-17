Tie-up with Aussie varsity for four-year programme puts University of Madras in NEP crossfire

CHENNAI: University of Madras will soon introduce a new four-year BSc Advanced (Honours) dual degree programme in association with the University of Melbourne, Australia.

This was one of the key resolutions passed during the recent syndicate meeting based on a comprehensive proposal submitted by Rita John, professor and head of the Department of Theoretical Physics.

The department is already offering a BSc (Blended) programme in collaboration with University of Melbourne. The new programme will offer students the opportunity to pursue the first two years (four semesters) in the university based on the existing BSc (Blended) Science syllabus, after which qualifying students may opt for a dual degree arrangement with the University of Melbourne.

The course structure, regulations, and revised fee framework were also approved during the meeting. Now, all the details will be submitted to the varsity’s academic council and senate for necessary approval.

“It is a significant move towards international academic collaboration and curriculum advancement. After getting senate and academic council approval, we will roll out the course,” said a university official.

However, the decision has not been without controversy. A section of faculty members has expressed concern over the introduction of a four-year undergraduate programme, which aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Tamil Nadu has been a vocal critic of NEP, with the state government repeatedly asserting that it will not implement the policy. “The move appears to be a back-door implementation of the NEP, which the state government is firmly opposing,” said a senior faculty member who wished to remain anonymous.