2,000-acre Global City to come up in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will develop a 2,000-acre Global City at Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district, as part of the strategy to position the state as a magnet for global investment and innovation.

The Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has invited bids to appoint a consultant to prepare the master plan and steer the project, first announced by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu in the state budget earlier this year.

During the initial announcement, the state did not divulge the site. As per sources, the Global City will feature IT and financial districts, convention centres, residential communities, healthcare and educational institutions, hospitality clusters, entertainment zones and green open spaces. It will be underpinned by AI-driven city management systems, digital-twin-based urban simulations, smart mobility platforms and resilient utilities.

The Global City shall aspire to become a model of sustainability and resilience by adopting global best practices such as transitioning towards low-carbon development, integrating renewable energy at scale, maximising reuse and recycling of water, creating abundant green and open spaces, and promoting sustainable mobility with a strong focus on public and non-motorised transport, sources said.