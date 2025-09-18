AIADMK's Palaniswami submits chargesheet against DMK to Amit Shah

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, submitted a ‘chargesheet’ against the DMK government and sought early action on it, sources in AIADMK said.
According to party sources privy to the discussion, Palaniswami levelled charges in detail against the DMK government on the law and order front and about the alleged prevalence of narcotic substances.
Without elaborating further, one of the leaders said the former chief minister also shared some “revelatory information” about the wrongdoings of the DMK. He further pointed out to various cases against DMK leaders, being investigated by central agencies, remaining without action.
An AIADMK leader told TNIE that the meeting was cordial and Palaniswami was visibly happy about the way the discussion went.
Expressing confidence that indications regarding action on the issues raised by the leader of the opposition soon, the leader also said, “You can expect announcements regarding certain changes in the party apparatus in the coming days.”
According to the leader, the eight-member team led by Palaniswami reached the union home minister’s residence around 8 pm on Tuesday. Shah enquired about the developments in Tamil Nadu with the delegation, during which Palaniswami made a representation to honour Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar with Bharat Ratna.
After this, Palaniswami had a detailed discussion with Shah and explained the issues with the DMK government, sources said.
On Wednesday morning, Palaniswami, in a post on X platform, released the photos of his meeting with Shah. He also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, praising his visionary leadership, tireless dedication and steadfast commitment to the nation.
Although the expectations were high about the meeting and the media was eagerly awaiting a formal update from the AIADMK general secretary on what transpired, Palaniswami avoided meeting the media in New Delhi, Chennai or Salem during his return.