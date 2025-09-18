AIADMK's Palaniswami submits chargesheet against DMK to Amit Shah

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, submitted a ‘chargesheet’ against the DMK government and sought early action on it, sources in AIADMK said.

According to party sources privy to the discussion, Palaniswami levelled charges in detail against the DMK government on the law and order front and about the alleged prevalence of narcotic substances.

Without elaborating further, one of the leaders said the former chief minister also shared some “revelatory information” about the wrongdoings of the DMK. He further pointed out to various cases against DMK leaders, being investigated by central agencies, remaining without action.

An AIADMK leader told TNIE that the meeting was cordial and Palaniswami was visibly happy about the way the discussion went.