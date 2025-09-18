Bus driver conned out of Rs 1 lakh in promise of government job in TN's Gudiyatham

VELLORE: A bus driver from Karuneekasamudram village in Gudiyatham who was conned out of Rs 1 lakh by a TNSTC conductor in promise of a government job, filed a petition at the Vellore SP's office on Wednesday.

The victim, Duraiswamy, a class 10 dropout, was a registered bus driver at the Vellore District Employment Office. Since the last 7-8 years, he has been opting for a government job.

That was when he met Venkatesan, a TNSTC conductor in Gudiyatham bus stand. Since he was a government employee, Duraiswamy sought his help to get a government job.

Later, Venkatesan told Duraiswamy about a vacancy in the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department and demanded bribe for the same. Duraiswamy paid Rs 1 lakh in three instalments from 2016 to 2021 but he never got any updates from Venkatesan.

Later, when Duraiswamy asked Venkatesan for his money, he returned only Rs 35,000 in instalments and kept detaining him for the remaining amount to the next day. His efforts having gone in vain, Duraiswamy filed a complaint at the Gudiyatham Town police station.