Bus driver conned out of Rs 1 lakh in promise of government job in TN's Gudiyatham

VELLORE: A bus driver from Karuneekasamudram village in Gudiyatham who was conned out of Rs 1 lakh by a TNSTC conductor in promise of a government job, filed a petition at the Vellore SP's office on Wednesday.
The victim, Duraiswamy, a class 10 dropout, was a registered bus driver at the Vellore District Employment Office. Since the last 7-8 years, he has been opting for a government job.
That was when he met Venkatesan, a TNSTC conductor in Gudiyatham bus stand. Since he was a government employee, Duraiswamy sought his help to get a government job.
Later, Venkatesan told Duraiswamy about a vacancy in the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department and demanded bribe for the same. Duraiswamy paid Rs 1 lakh in three instalments from 2016 to 2021 but he never got any updates from Venkatesan.
Later, when Duraiswamy asked Venkatesan for his money, he returned only Rs 35,000 in instalments and kept detaining him for the remaining amount to the next day. His efforts having gone in vain, Duraiswamy filed a complaint at the Gudiyatham Town police station.
Duraiswamy said, "I work as a bus driver for a private school in Bengaluru. I have two children- a daughter, an MBA aspirant and a son who has completed 12th standard. My wife is suffering from a neuro disorder and is undergoing treatment at the Ambur Government Hospital. I need a lot of money for my children's education and wife's treatment."
A desperate Duraiswamy further added, "I had a big dream of getting a government job because of which I gave the money."
A senior officer at the Vellore cyber crime wing said that many such fake job offer cases are being reported in Vellore recently. He urged the public to be cautious of who they are giving money to and also be wary of the online links that they receive.