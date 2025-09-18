CAG report flags fiscal stress, unspent funds in SNA and misappropriation of funds in Puducherry finances

PUDUCHERRY: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s (CAG) report on the Union Territory finances for 2023-24, tabled in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Thursday, has highlighted underutilisation of funds, rising deficits, and weaknesses in financial management.

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Puducherry rose 7.16% to Rs 47,902 crore in 2023-24. However, a revenue surplus of Rs 666 crore in 2022-23 turned into a revenue deficit of Rs 24 crore in 2023-2024, while a fiscal surplus of Rs 349 crore slipped into a fiscal deficit of Rs 463 crore (0.97% of GSDP).

Despite this, the deficit remained within the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limit of 3%.

Revenue receipts grew by 48% over five years, touching Rs 10,042 crore in 2023-24, while capital receipts rose to Rs 1,269 crore.

Expenditure, however, increased sharply to Rs 10,505 crore, with revenue expenditure accounting for over 95%. Committed expenditure, including salaries, pensions and interest payments, formed more than half of revenue spending.