DMK allies reiterate need for special law to curb honour killings in TN

CHENNAI: Leaders of the ruling DMK’s alliance partners, including the Congress and the Left parties, have strongly condemned the murder of K Vairamuthu, a youth belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) from Adiyamangalam in Mayiladuthurai district, calling it a caste-based ‘honour killing’. They reiterated their earlier demand to the government to bring in a special law to prevent such crimes.

They had earlier made such a demand following the caste-motivated “honour” killing of Kavin Selvaganesh (23), a software engineer from an SC community, in Tirunelveli in July.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai described Vairamuthu’s murder as “a direct challenge to social justice and human rights” and demanded strict action against the culprits. In a statement on Wednesday, he urged the state to enact a separate law to curb the “continuing honour killings”.

In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the incident exposed the urgent need for special legislation to curb “rising caste killings” and sought an integrated scheme to support inter-caste couples.