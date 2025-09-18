EPS welcomes thousands into AIADMK, hits back at ‘Kerchief’ row after Amit Shah meeting

SALEM: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday hit back at criticism surrounding his recent Delhi visit, dismissing as “baseless” claims that he tried to hide his face after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I travelled in official government cars from Tamil Nadu House to meet the Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and then the home minister, along with other senior leaders. After the meeting, I simply wiped my face. To twist that into me hiding is wrong. If this continues, I may even have to inform the media before going to the restroom,” EPS said, accusing the press of deliberately targeting him.

EPS reminded that while Stalin now criticises him, when he was the Opposition Leader, he disrupted the Assembly during a confidence motion, and even had his shirt torn. “Who behaves like that?” he asked.

Palaniswami then accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of double standards, recalling that the DMK once showed black flags to the Prime Minister but now rolls out red carpets and hosts grand events after coming to power.

He also questioned Stalin’s recent praise of Senthil Balaji at DMK’s Mupperum Vizha celebrations at Karur. “This is the same Stalin who once levelled charges against him. Has Senthil Balaji suddenly become saintly? Are there no other senior DMK leaders?” he asked.

He further highlighted the role of Minister Raghupathi, noting he had first risen under AIADMK before crossing over.