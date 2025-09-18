Garbage collection hit as sanitation workers, contractor lock horns

MADURAI: A heated confrontation between sanitation workers’ unions and Ourland, the private agency handling solid waste management in Madurai, on Wednesday resulting in disruption in garbage collection across parts of the city.

The dispute, centred on allegations of worker mistreatment and counterclaims of assault and theft, has once again highlighted the uneasy relationship between the agency and its workforce.

Workers have been protesting for a long time seeking to remove privatisation and several protests have erupted between the workers and the private agencies earlier.

Speaking to TNIE, Boominathan, a functionary of the LPF sanitation worker’s union, alleged that the private agency has been deducting salaries of several drivers without justification.

“On Tuesday, one of the drivers was removed. Our representatives went to Sellur to hold discussions. Ourland officials collected the keys and restricted drivers from operating vehicles,” he said.

The firm claimed the agitators, supported by outsiders, assaulted its staff, stole vehicle keys and documents, and damaged furniture. Corporation officials, however, denied large-scale disruption, saying sanitation work was continuing with available drivers.